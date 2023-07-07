Driver dies as tractor turns turtle

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 7: A young man died when a tractor, being driven by him, met with an accident at Bhangal area of Katra, here last night.

The deceased was identified as 36 years old Jagdish Kumar, son of Late Madan Lal, resident near Petrol Pump, Bhangal, Aghar Jitto, tehsil Katra.

As per the reports, the tractor skidded off the road and turned turtle in a dry ditch resulting into on the spot death of the driver.

After postmortem in CHC Katra, dead body was handed over to the family members for last rites.