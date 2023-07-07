Protest in Surankote against opening of wine shop

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 7: A protest rally was organised against the opening of a wine shop in Potha area of Surankote in Poonch today.

The protest rally from Surankote to Potha was organised after Friday prayers to mark resentment against opening of wine shop in the area and many political, religious and social representatives took part in the rally.

The protesters expressed anger and marched towards the wine shop in Potha but police and other security personnel intervened and stopped them from moving ahead.

DDC Surankote-B, Sohail Malik along with many other speakers expressing anger said that they will not let wine shop open in Surankote and urged the administration to shut it permanently.

Meanwhile, family members of the shop owner locked the shop and the protest was concluded.