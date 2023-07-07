Anila Charak awarded honorary doctorate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Renowned poetess, satirist, and ghazalkar Anila Singh Charak has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her exceptional achievements in the field of literature.

A statement said that the prestigious recognition was conferred upon Charak by the Mysterious Senses of Mind and Body League, an astrology and occult science training institute certified by the Education Board of Vocational Training and Research, holding ISO certification.

Anila Singh Charak has made significant contributions to literature, having authored numerous books of satire and poetry. Her literary prowess has earned her accolades such as the Jammu Kashmir Sahitya Academy Awards, Bhartendu Harishchander Award, Sahitya Vibhushan, and several other national and international honours. Her artistic endeavors have also garnered high praise.