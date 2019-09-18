‘Dream Girl’ rakes Rs 59.40 cr on BO

NEW DELHI: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy drama ‘Dream Girl’ has collected a whopping sum of Rs 59.40 crore on the box-office.

The movie minted Rs 10.05 crore on Friday, Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday,Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.43 crore on Monday, and Rs 7.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the grand total to Rs 59.40 crore.

Ayushmann is seen playing Param who acts as a cross-gender man, whose female voice impersonation attracts male attention. Because of the unique talent of impersonating women voices he gets a job at a ‘friendship’ call centre and thus Param becomes Pooja.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz feature in the lead roles.

The film was released on September 13 and is running successfully. (AGENCIES)