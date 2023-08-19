Dragon fruit cultivation in Jammu

Reetika Sharma

The picturesque region of Jammu, which is situated in northern India, has undergone a remarkable transition in recent years.

What was once well-known for its stunning scenery and extensive cultural history is now making waves as the burgeoning hub of dragon fruit cultivation Pitaya is another name for this delicious fruit, which has attracted the interest of both farmers and agricultural enthusiasts, creating new opportunities for the region’s prosperity and sustainability. In this article, we explore the intriguing tale of how Jammu rose to prominence in the dragon fruit horticultural sector and the effects it has had on the community’s economy. It was nearly a decade ago that some forward-thinking farmers began experimenting with this exotic fruit that dragon fruit was first introduced to Jammu’s agricultural landscape.

The area initially encountered difficulties as a result of its lack of knowledge with the crop and its unique requirements. However, with the assistance of agricultural specialists and research organisations, farmers quickly perfected the technique of dragon fruit cultivation. The capacity of the fruit to thrive in the area’s climate and soil proved to be a game-changer, spurring a rapid expansion of dragon fruit plantations. The region has hot summers and mild winters, which make it the perfect place to grow dragon fruit. Additionally, the quantity of well-drained sandy-loam soil in this area, which the fruit prefers, helps to ensure its good growth.

Dragon fruit production has increased the region’s economic prosperity as well as the standard of living for local farmers. For the agriculture industry in Jammu, the increased demand for this exotic fruit has opened up new revenue streams on both the domestic and foreign markets. The opening of export prospects has allowed farmers to look beyond conventional crops. The growth of the local economy has also been aided by the creation of jobs in the packing, shipping, and marketing sectors due to the growing of dragon fruit. Adopting dragon fruit growing has also been beneficial for Jammu’s sustainable agriculture. The fruit is ideal for the area’s conservation efforts because it uses little water and requires few pesticides and fertilisers to grow. Jammu is providing an example for other agricultural regions to follow by implementing eco-friendly farming techniques, fostering environmental awareness, and ensuring a greener future. Beyond its value to the economy and environment, the rise of dragon fruit farming has boosted Jammu’s desirability as a travel destination. The vast dragon fruit plantations and the fruit’s vivid colours combine to produce an eye-catching scene. As word of this extraordinary horticultural phenomena spreads, travellers and agricultural enthusiasts from all across the nation are coming to Jammu to take in the dragon fruit extravaganza. Agritourism has been made possible by farmers opening their plantations to guests, providing guided tours, and sharing insights into the agricultural process in response to this growing demand.

The fact that Jammu has become the centre of dragon fruit growing is a testimony to the resilient nature of its farmers and their openness to change. In addition to raising a rare and exotic fruit, they have also reaped the benefits of sustainable economic growth because to their tenacity and cooperation with agricultural professionals. The region’s path to success serves as an example to agricultural communities all around the world, teaching us that the perfect combination of vision, perseverance, and flexibility can convert a dream into a productive reality. Dragon fruit is still flourishing in Jammu’s lush lands.