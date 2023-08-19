CIPHER DECIPHER

Hi Friends! We are back with your favourite column for the week. Please have a look at OUR MESSAGE before you send in your message to us.

1.From Sanjay Dhar to all: “Handworks does not guarantee success, but improves its chances”.

2.To all from Rahul Gandhi: ” Everything looks funny as it happening to somebody else”.

3.From Abhi Jandyal to all: “Every morning is a fresh start. Wake up with a thankful heart”.

4.To all from Suhani Anand: ” True ignorance is not the absence of knowledge but the refusal to acquire it.”

5.From Abhishek Jandial to all: ” Gold is just a stone. A book is the real Gold”.

6.To all from Divender Seth: ” Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail”.

7.From Samreen Kaur to all: Success blooms when perseverance nurtures ambitions and passion paints purpose into the canvas of possibility”.

8. From Rohit Raina to all: ” Make your life a masterpiece, imagine no limitations on what you can be, have, or do”.

9. From Meenu Gupta to all: ” Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all”.

10. From Silvy to all: “Half our life is an act of revision”.

11.From Usha Raina to all: “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one”.

BEST MESSAGE

The award of rupees 300 for this week’s best message has gone to SAHAJ SABHARWAL , R/o H:NO:49, PACCA DANGA, JAMMU for the message ” Turn your wounds into wisdom and your stumbling blocks into stepping stones “.

