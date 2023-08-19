Historical Samadhis of Jammu

Ashok Sharma

Name of the Book: DUGGAR KEE ITIHASIC SMADHIYAN

Author: Prof. Shiv Nirmohi

Language: Hindi

No. of Pages: 144

Price: Rs 140.00

Publisher: Akshay Publication,

Ansari Road, New Delhi

The historical Samadhis occupy an important place in the heritage of Duggar. These samadhis not only give us a lot of information about the historical men and women but also throw a lot of light on our rich history. These are also treated as memorials of the persons in whose memory these have been built.

In the book under review, Prof.Shiv Nirmohi-the eminent writer & Padma Shri Awardee, describes seventy eight (78) samadhis located across Duggar region.To start with the author has given a detailed account of 13 Samadhis of the Kings, Queens and other influential persons associated with Jammu Royal Families. These include the samadhi of Mian Mota, Raja Suchet Singh, Maharaja Gulab Singh, Maharaja Ranbir Singh and their wives. The writer has also described in detail the life of all these persons and their samadhis.

The samadhis of the Queens located at Samba, Ram Nagar and on the bank of Tawi river in Jammu have been described from the historical point of view. In addition to this, the writer has also described the samadhi of Rani Chand Kaur and samadhis of other Queens located at Purmandal. The book also includes, in detail, the information about the historical samadhis located at Ramkot and Chenani, besides the information about 11 Samadhis at Samba. The book also contains the detailed account of Mughal Mazar and Mazar- i- Shaheed built at Kishtwar.

The writer has thrown light on the ancient memorials. The Samadhis of those who lost their life during Praja Parishad agitation, Shri Amar Nath Bhumi Agitation and Students Agitation, have been described with a description of the agitation in which they sacrificed their precious life. Not only this, the writer has described the samadhi of Veer Ram Chand (Shudhi Agitation), Shaheed Amar Nath ( Dalit Andolan) and Shaheed Journalist Ashok Sodhi. The writer has included the account of the memorials of war heros Gen. Zorawar Singh and Brigadier Rajinder Singh, popular leader of Jammu Girdhari Lal Dogra, Maharaja Hari Singh, Shere-i-Duggar Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, Social reformer Hans Raj Mahajan and Dr. Lal Chand Gupta. This book is a compact but useful compendium of valuable information which is very valuable for the students of History and those pursuing research on Dogra Culture and heitage. Therefore, this useful book ought to be purchased by the libraries in view of its useful content of historical importance.