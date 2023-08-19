Indulge in a timeless culinary journey at ‘Amar’

Where history, flavors converge!

Sunny Dua

Step into a world of timeless elegance and gastronomic delights at Amar Singh Club’s very own restaurant ‘Amar’. Nestled within the historical confines of the prestigious Amar Singh Club in Jammu, this culinary gem offers a dining experience that combines the grace of yesteryear with mouthwatering flavors that are sure to captivate your taste buds.As you enter the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by an inviting atmosphere adorned with beautiful planters and warm lighting that sets the perfect mood for a memorable dining experience.

The courteous staff members are quick to welcome you, ensuring that you feel right at home from the moment you step foot inside.With a seating capacity of 110, including a private enclosure, Amar Restaurant housed in prestigious Amar Singh Club, Jammu caters to families and individuals alike. The recent renovation completed in 2021, under the dedicated leadership of club secretary Anil Kapahi, has transformed the space into a visual delight. Custom-made furniture, air conditioning, and tasteful lighting arrangements create a captivating ambiance that enhances your dining experience.

Indulge your senses in a sublime gastronomic expedition as you embark on a culinary sojourn at the esteemed Amar Restaurant that was established by the then Ruler of Jammu & Kashmir State, Maharaja Hari Singh in early 1930’s. Nestled within its elegant walls, this culinary haven takes discerning palates on an enchanting voyage through a mélange of Indian, Chinese, and Kashmiri Wazwan cuisines, leaving you captivated by its flavorsome symphony.

Prepare to be tantalized by the tantalizing aromas and delectable creations that adorn the menu. The masterful fusion of Indian and Chinese delicacies at the renowned Multi Cuisine Restaurant beckons all who seek an extraordinary dining experience. Vegetarian delights such as the velvety Paneer Mirchi Korma and the tangy Khatte Rajma bewitch the taste buds, while the appetizing Paneer Tikki and the crunchy Cheese Corn Spring Rolls leave an indelible impression on the senses.

For the connoisseurs of non-vegetarian fare, the sublime Bhanu Kabab and the delightful Methi Fish, accompanied by the irresistible Tabak Mas, reign supreme, making them cherished favorites among the discerning diners.As the culinary expedition continues, prepare to be enthralled by a captivating selection of main courses. The resplendent Mutton Mirchi Korma, a true delight for the epicurean soul, takes center stage, joined by the exquisite Chicken Chakoori Kabab and the tantalizing Tandoori Fish, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors that lingers on the palate.

The enchantment doesn’t end there. Delve into the realm of Chinese cuisine and succumb to the allure of dishes like the fiery Chilli Mushroom, the delicate Baby Corn, the luscious Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, and the aromatic Garlic Paneer. For those who begin with soup, they can warm their souls with the comforting embrace of soups such as the velvety Cheese and Mushroom Soup, the flavorful Chicken Dumpling Soup, and the savory Mutton Ball in Hot Garlic Sauce, each spoonful transporting you to culinary nirvana.

As you revel in this culinary extravaganza, you’ll be pleased to discover that the prices of these culinary delights range from a modest Rs 60 to a generous Rs 440, ensuring a delightful experience for all.Finally, one can conclude epicurean journey with a sweet symphony of flavors. Allow the creamy Kulfi and the Coffee Ice Cream, accompanied by a rotating selection of seasonal Indian sweets, to grace your table and provide a harmonious finale to this culinary masterpiece.

At Amar Restaurant, every dish is an artistic expression, meticulously crafted to enchant your senses and leave an indelible mark on your culinary memories. Surrender yourself to the culinary wonders that await, and allow your taste buds to embark on an unforgettable voyage of flavors.Industrialist Amit Mahajan who is the chairman of Catering Committee of Amar Singh Cluband also a restauranteur is putting in his vast experience of running the fine dining and fast-food restaurants in making restaurant Amar a place to reckon with.

Amit is an industrialist and into food business since past thirteen years. He intends to update menu of restaurant Amar in days to come. He along with Deepali Handa co-chairperson of catering committee is part of team Anil Kapahi who have taken over the reins of club management since April 2023. There are more in the offing which Anil Kapahi intends to bring to the foreground when the time is ripe. Deepali too is putting her best foot forward to ensure that club space and its menu becomes most sought after in town.

Decked up with great lighting and warm interiors, restaurant Amar has little old-fashioned seating spaces which was custom made but is comfortable. A logo of Amar restaurant located right at the entrance on a partition wall with jail works is an apt selfie-point. Planters with lights falling on them creates an ambience and are unique in nature. There’s a kid’s area to engage children. This restaurant was started in 1994 which followed multiple renovations from time to time. This space was in fact a card room which was converted into a 50-seater restaurant by the then secretary Harjinder Singh Anand, said Amit Mahajan.

The interior of restaurant has been set in wood furniture and walls painting in white color. The ceiling too has been designed to add to the warmth of the space. A long strip of motif tiles run on the wall at the height of dining tables. This gives a wider look to the hall and breaks the pattern. A private space within the restaurant is having beautiful wing chairs that maintain the privacy of every dining table. These chairs were first introduced in England in 1600s and later became popular in the world.

When Siddharth Sharma took over the reins of club as its secretary in 2002, he created more alterations and added additional fifty seats to the restaurants to cater to the growing needs of families of members. Thereafter Anil Kapahi got some renovations done which included better lighting, false sealing and also changed the cutlery to suit to the grace of members. Today a 35-member courteous staff is taking care of restaurant that stays packed during weekends and also on Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to Amit Mahajan, Anil Kapahiis working tirelessly to add more beautiful and modern seating and dining areas to the club. With his acumen and experience, he is adding new facilities to the club but is likely to divulge details about the projects once they are ready to host members, Amit said. The club is complete in nature and is having ample parking space, an indoor swimming pool, a Bar, a restaurant on terrace, meeting halls, hygienic kitchen, card room and party halls.

The story of the club goes back to 1030 when the then Maharaja Hari Singh established Amar Singh Club at Ajaib Ghar which is today known as the Assembly Hall located within the premises of civil secretariat. The club was then used as a meeting place of the government officers of the Maharaja. A similar institution was started in Srinagar simultaneously, which became Amar Singh Club, Srinagar.

(The writer is senior journalist and food blogger)