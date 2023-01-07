Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chair, W20 India meets Lt Governor

JAMMU, Jan 7: Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chair W20 India (Women-20), an official G20 engagement group focused on gender equity, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan today.

Dr Purecha shared with the Lt Governor the vision and goals of W20 and efforts to mainstream gender considerations into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

The Lt Governor assured cooperation and support of the UT administration to the W20 in its endeavours towards women-led development and an equal and equitable society.