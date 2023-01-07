LG Manoj Sinha Releases Dr Chanchal Bhasin’s Dogri Poetry Collection “UdanKhatola”

Jammu, Jan 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a collection of Dogri poetry “UdanKhatola” penned by Dr Chanchal Bhasin at the Raj Bhavan today.

Congratulating Dr Bhasin for her book, the Lt Governor said that Dogri language represents the great Indian culture and traditions. He further appreciated Dr Chanchal Bhasin’s contribution in the field of Dogri Literature.

The Lt Governor noted that different genres of literature not only express the imagination and creativity of an author but also represent the core values and beliefs of society.

He further stressed the need for spreading the rich heritage of Dogri art and literature among the younger generation in the modern context so that they can take our traditional values to greater heights.

Dr Bhasin’s poetry collection comprises of 55 poems in Dogri.

Sahitya Akademi Awardees including Padma Dr Jitendra Udhampuri; Shailender Singh, JKPS SSP; Prof. Dr Veena Gupta; Prof. Lalit Mangotra; Mohan Singh and Sunita Badwal, besides Rohit Bassan, Scholar were present on the occasion.