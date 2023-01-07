JAMMU, JAN 7: Sunil Sharma, former minister today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.
The former Minister apprised the Lt Governor about the welfare issues of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat appointees, VDC SPOs, National Youth Corps and other issues of public importance.
Later, a delegation of J&K Ex-Services League led by its President Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.) submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the welfare of ex-Servicemen.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that all their concerning issues and suggestions would be taken into consideration.
Former Minister, Delegation Of J&K Ex-Services League Call On Lt Governor
JAMMU, JAN 7: Sunil Sharma, former minister today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.