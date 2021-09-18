Dr Ranjit Singh operates knee pain patient with zero error technique

Excelsior Correspondent

AMRITSAR, Sept 18: Senior joint replacement surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh operated Mrs Jhangi from Jammu after going through years of agony of knee pain.

She has been suffering from severe knee pain and has consulted lot of doctors for the same but none of the doctors gave her an assurance of recovering fully after knee replacement.

The patient reached out to Dr Ranjit Singh after several recommendations and getting to know the exemplary “zero error technique” invented by doctor, patient was convinced and ready for the road of recovery.

The patient is 52 years old and hails from Jammu. The remarkable surgery was held at Apollo Hospital, Amritsar. Dr Ranjit Singh assured the patient that the knee replacement surgery could be performed with his revolutionary zero error technique.

The surgery was performed the very next day and it barely took 20 minutes. The patient started walking just few hours after surgery without any pain and there was no need for any blood transfusion. Patient was discharged 3 days after the surgery.

This very special technique has made knee replacement painless and bloodless with 100 per cent success rate with a very small cut on knee. This technology outshines the conventional methods of knee replacement in such a way that age, obesity and other risk factors don’t become hindrance in good results. The short surgical time of barely 20 minutes with minimal blood loss and muscle damage, the results of surgery are remarkable and quick.The patient resumes walk within two-three hours of surgery with almost no visible pain. The patient becomes capable of climbing chair within few days.

Dr Ranjit Singh, who is an eminent name in the field of joint replacement, has revolutionized this field with this innovative zero error technique. To his credit, he has more than 10,000 successful knee surgeries. He was formerly working as senior consultant in Shalby Hospital Ahmedabad and Fortis Escorts Hospital Amritsar.