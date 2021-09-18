Intensify mass reach out drive: Rana

* Jamwal elected DP Jammu Urban, Khajuria Jammu Rural, Uppal Rajouri Rural

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing process of elections to the party’s district units across the Jammu region, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today felicitated the four elected incumbents, urging them to intensify mass reach out drive to help people surmount problems confronted to them.

“An onerous responsibility has been bestowed upon you, which calls for proactive approach in reaching out to the people and further galvanizing the party at the grass roots level”, Rana told the elected district presidents Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Bhushan Uppal, Somnath Khajuria and Naresh Bittu at a simple and brief felicitation ceremony at Sher-i-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

He also greeted them on behalf of the President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah, who are closely monitoring the inner-party democratic process.

Rana lauded the huge contribution of the cadre, including functionaries and grass-roots level workers in their different capacities, in making National Conference a vibrant and pro-poor premier political party that has withstood test of times and surmounted challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal was elected as District President Jammu Urban unopposed. His name was proposed by Vijay Lochan Co- Chairman SC Cell and seconded by Abdul Gani Teli Co Chairman OBC Cell.

The election was held in presence of the Observers Sardar Sucha Singh, Corporator and Mohd Shabir Sambyal District Secretary Jammu Urban.

Those present on the occasion included Deepender Kour, Gurman Singh, Rohit Bali, Ravi Dogra, Ashwani Charak, Subash Bhagat, Sain Dass, Sandeep Singh, Anju Grover, Bheem Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Ashok Singh, Rahul Sharma, S. Tejinder Singh, Mahesh Bakashi, Karan Wazir, Rajat Sharma, Karan Singh and others.

For the slot of District President Rajouri Rural, Bhushan Uppal was unanimously elected with Vipal Pal Vice President Jammu Province proposing his name and Mohd Rafiq seconding the nomination.

Jugal Mahajan, Provincial Vice President Jammu and Rajesh Bakashi Provincial Secretary were observers of the election.

In yet another process, Som Nath Khajuria has been elected as District President Jammu Rural- A unanimously. His name was proposed by Rameshwar Dutt Block President Nagrota and seconded by Ch. Rehmat Ali BDC Nagrota.

Vijay Laxami Dutta Provincial Vice President Jammu Province and Mrs Satwant Kour Dogra, Provincial President Women Wing Jammu Province were the Observers.