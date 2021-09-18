VKS urges Govt to settle migrants burning issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) in association with various trusts and social organisations of KPs held an interactive programme under the leadership of Kiran Wattal former Municipal Commissioner and convener of the organization in which threadbare discussion was held on the various burning issues of displaced Pandits.

The speakers expressed grave concern over non payment of relief to the migrants saying the most of the migrant families are solely dependent on meager source of relief due to which common migrant is unable to meet the daily expenses, arranging of medicines, school fee and other necessary things.

Demanding early construction of Two Room Tenements (TRTs) at Purkhoo they said approximately 1000-1500 families, who are living a life of penury and destitution are putting up in most inhuman conditions in abandoned tenements and rented accommodations at various places in Jammu, have been left over to fend for themselves in view of availability of less number of accommodations. They demanded immediate construction of TRTs for these families as over 800 applications are lying with the Relief Organisation in this regard.

They also strongly advocated for enhancement of monthly cash relief keeping in view the present market hike.

The other demands included implementation of Ayushman scheme for migrants in letter and spirit as the majority of community members have been deprived of its benefit and bringing of general amnesty scheme for migrants. They also demanded conducting of open courts twice a month to settle the migrants issue Allotment of shops constructed at Jagti for unemployed educated youth, special police recruitment drive for migrant youth and compensation to left over properties, construction of 2 BKH for migrant employees in Valley, implementation of recent order regarding distress sale in letter and spirit, one time compensation and interest free loan up to the tune of Rs 50 lac to unemployed educated youth to start their SSI unit for their livelihood.

Besides, Kiran Wattal, Pinto Jee and M K Yogi general secretary and B. L Dhar secretary also spoke on the occasion.