Dr Raina awarded for COVID-19 services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla today presented commendation award to Dr Vijay Raina, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Udhampur for his significant contribution in managing COVID-19.

Earlier also, Dr Vijay Raina was awarded by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo for his commendable work as Corona Warrior in telecommunication team. Moreover, Dr Raina was also awarded by DC Udhampur on August 15 last year for his efforts to mitigate the affairs of COVID-19.