3 from Jammu selected for Civil Services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Disha Gupta of Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Aditya Sangotra of Pancheri Udhampur and Vivek Pathak of Kathua have been declared selected for Civil Services in the UPSC Reserve list.

Disha Gupta, daughter of Pardeep Kumar Gupta and Suman Gupta, resident of Gandhi Nagar Jammu, has 21st rank in the list of 89 candidates declared selected. She is KAS Probationer and presently undergoing training at IMPA Jammu. She had secured 6th rank in the J&K Administrative Services- 2018.

Aditya Sangotra, son of Mastan Singh and Ganga Devi, resident of Pancheri, Udhampur, has secured 32nd rank in the UPSC Reserve list and he is presently serving as Inspector in J&K Excise and Taxation Department. He studied at Govt Middle School Panchari, Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth Udhampur and then did BE Mechanical from University of Pune.

Vivek Pathak, son of Vijay Pathak of Kathua, has secured 48th rank in the UPSC Reserve list. Presently, he is pursuing Ph D in Sociology from JNU.

It may be recalled that the result of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 was declared on August 4, 2020 recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group A and Group B against 927 vacancies. The Commission, in accordance with the rule 16(4) and (4) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under respective categories.

As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019.