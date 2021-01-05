Police rescues 22 nomads from snow at Devsar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 5: Kulgam police rescued 22 nomads (Gujjar-Bakerwals) stuck in heavy snowfall at higher reaches of Qasba Devsar.

Police Station Devsar received a call for assistance from the nomads residing in tents at higher reaches of Qasba Devsar, who had got stuck due to heavy snowfall and there were apprehensions of snow avalanche.

Acting swiftly on the assistance call, a team led by SHO Devsar Inspector Jazib Mohammad under the supervision of Deputy SP PC Kulgam Arvind Kumar Badgal was constituted to rescue the stuck families.

With strenuous efforts of the police party deputed, all the struck persons were rescued safely and rehabilitated in Government Middle School Devsar.