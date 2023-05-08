Dr Nirmal, Parneesh listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Dy. Chief Minister, listened to the public grievances at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

BJP Training Department, in charge, Parneesh Mahajan was also present on the occasion.

Numerous people, individually as well in the form of deputations, visited the BJP office to discuss their respective issues with the senior party leaders. Various issues represented contained matters of individual concerns as well as development related issues of their respective areas.

Besides, various personal issues, other main issues related to PHE, PDD, roads, lanes, drains etc were also highlighted by the delegations.

Dr. Nirmal Singh after listening to all the individuals and the deputations immediately took up the matters with the concerned departmental officials telephonically as well as issued letters for the others. Talking to the concerned authorities, he pressed for the prompt redressal of the issues.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, speaking on the occasion, said that the BJP has a robust grievance resolution mechanism. He said that they serve the masses with full enthusiasm, while trying to address every single concern of the people.

Parneesh Mahajan diarized all the issues and conducted the proceedings of the grievance camp.