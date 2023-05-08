Div Com launches exclusive Nikon Lensware store ‘New Jandyal Opticians’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar launched the exclusive Nikon Lensware store ‘New Jandyal Opticians’ at Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The Divisional Commissioner was impressed with the wide variety of high end lenses offered by Nikon. He appreciated Sumit Jandyal (owner of the store) and Nikon team for bringing such high end collection in Jammu.

From photography to optical lenses, Nikon has developed a long and proud expertise in high-precision optics. 1946 is the year that marks Nikon’s very first entry in the optics market.

Nikon has a wide variety of Lensware collection. It is the first company to introduce SeeCoat Blue lens, the first clear lens that filters blue-violet light while increasing contrast perception when using digital devices. SeeCoat Blue received the Good Design Award.

The Company has made a revolutionary breakthrough in the field with the launch of Seemax Ultimate collection where every lens is co-designed with the end-user based on his needs, preferences and viewing habits for the ultimate viewing experience.

The Nikon Lensware will be available exclusively at New Jandyal Opticians located at Apsara Road (Gandhi Nagar) and Janipur store in Jammu.