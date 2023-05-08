15-day-long Fuel Conservation Programme by PCRA concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: The 15-day-long Fuel Conservation Programme ‘Saksham 2023′ organized by PCRA (Petroleum Conservation Research Association) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP&NG), culminated today with valedictory function.

The programme was started on 24th April to sensitize citizens about the need of fuel conservation for health and environmental protection, as well as to help India reduce its reliance on crude oil imports.

The tagline of the Saksham 2023 was Energy Conservation towards Net Zero emissions. The 15-Days long programme concluded today in presence of the chief guest, Irfat Kohli (Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu) and senior officials from Oil Marketing Companies. Saksham 2023 pledge was administered by the chief guest along with Oil Marketing Companies officials to all present during the valedictory function.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfat Kohli emphasized on conserving oil which can also help saving our environment. She appreciated the efforts of Oil Marketing Companies (IOCL/ HPCL & BPCL) operating in J&K for creating mass awareness about conservation of Petroleum Products. Kohli also encouraged the young minds to take initiative and inculcate new ideas to promoting the alternative sources of energy which will decrease our dependency from imported fossil fuels and also lead to healthier environment.

Anjani Kumar (State Level Co-ordinator, Oil Industry, J&K and Ladakh) briefed the audience during the programme about various activities held during 15-day-long Fuel Conservation Drive.

Students from different schools and colleges, truck drivers, workshops’ mechanics and house wives, etc. who were top performers in various competitions and activities held during the 15-days-long drive, were awarded during the Saksham program and at the event.

Sandeep Kumar Raina (LPG Head, BPCL Jammu) presented vote of thanks to all present during the valedictory function. Ishu Kumar (Territory Manager, BPCL) and Prathana Sharma (Manager, HPCL) were also present during the function.