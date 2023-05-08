Dogri Sanstha releases Jagdish Sharma’s book

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Dogri Sanstha Jammu released Jagdish Sharma’s collection of Dogri poetry entitled ‘Ek Soorat Jehdi Nei Bhuldi ‘, here today.

Prof Raj Kumar, Ex- Head of Department Hindi at Jammu University and a prominent Hindi writer, was chief guest on the occasion, Prof Devender Sharma was special guest while the function was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha.

Prof Veena Gupta, Vice President Dogri Sanstha and an eminent linguistic gave detailed analysis about the creative works of Jagdish Sharma while Ashok Khajuria, a well-known Dogri writer presented a paper on the released book.

On this occasion, Prof Devender Sharma recalled his long association with the poet and said that he will continue prompting him to pen down more creative works as he has the potential to do it.

Prof Raj Kumar said that it’s good that whatever came in the mind of poet he has expressed it in his own way. The book carries poems on varied subjects including his memories about his wife, whose demise actually came as a turning point in his life and he started giving words to his innermost feel for her in her absence.

Jagdish Sharma also spoke about his growing interest towards literature and shared with all that he started writing at a very late stage but he enjoys it now and hoped that he will come up with another book on the history of Bishnah, his native place. Prof Lalit Magotra, in his presidential speech, complemented the poet for coming up with another book which is his third. He said that age is no bar in a creative field because when you get instigated from within to express in words whatever you feel, a writer is born.

Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’, General Secretary of Dogri Sanstha and a prolific writer, also complemented Jagdish Sharma for the released collection of Dogri poems and expressed that his journey will continue and he will come up with more collections in near future. He also presented vote of thanks.

The program was conducted by Pawan Verma, a well-known theatre activist and Dogri writer and was attended by galaxy of prominent personalities from all walks of life including family members of poet.