BJP can’t run away, will have to face public anger: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Former minister and working president of JKPCC, Raman Bhalla today said that BJP can not run away for long, the party will have to face the anger of general public in view of betrayal and its anti-people policies.

Interacting with several deputations at his residence here today JKPCC working president said the people of Jammu feel let-down and betrayed due to contemptuous assault on their sensitivities. He referred to lands being allotted to non-state subjects and even 336 low income group flats handed over to non- local labourers under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) Mission in the Sunjwan area. Local poor people have been deprived of housing facilities.

“This is indication of the events to follow”, Bhalla said, adding that the main brunt of wrong decisions of BJP Govt is being faced by Jammu. The BJP has failed in addressing the concerns of the people, raised by Congress from time to time, as they are not sincere towards the urges and aspirations of the people in this part of the country.

Describing eligibility to jobs and ownership of lands as the most emotive and sensitive issue, he said one after another decision raises many serious questions on the intentions of the BJP and the Centre. The people are genuinely feeling let down in the wake of one after another inimical move of the administration. The Governments, both at the Centre and here are not walking the talk, which is evident first by the issuance of domicile rules and their implementation that have pushed the permanent residents to the wall.

He strongly resented decision of the Jammu Kashmir Housing Board to allot flats to non-locals in Jammu. It shows the real intentions of BJP which is eager to dislodge locals from Jammu. He said that there are plans to establish Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) in Sunjwan, and online applications are being accepted from Indian citizens who have relocated to Jammu for employment, education or long-term tourism purposes.

Urging Union Govt to hold Assembly elections in J&K without a further delay, Bhalla said, selecting their own representatives to serve in the government is a fundamental democratic right that must not be denied to the people. “We have faith in the democratic values of our country and we aspire to the same rights that are enjoyed by people in other regions of the country,” Bhalla added.