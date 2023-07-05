Dr Mohnish posted as DC Income Tax Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Dr Mohnish Digra, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (IRS-2017) has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu.

An order in this regard was issued recently by Income Tax Department (NWR) Chandigarh office. Currently, Dr Mohnish is working as Deputy Commissioner (Investigation) Himachal Pradesh with twin charges of Shimla and Parwanoo jurisdictions. His earlier assignments have been Assistant Commissioner Amritsar and Deputy Commissioner (Investigation) Panipat and Faridabad (Haryana).

An alumni of KC Public School and Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Dr Mohnish belongs to Jammu and is son of Dr Nasib Chand Digra, former Principal and HoD Surgery, Government Medical College, Jammu.