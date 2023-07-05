Pr Secy Finance urges STD to sustain, enhance GST’s developmental gains in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 5: Principal Secretary Finance, Santosh D Vaidya, emphasized the revolutionary impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the tax system of the country, highlighting the substantial improvements in tax collection achieved through this regime.

Speaking at a function held to commemorate the 6th Anniversary of GST implementation and the commencement of GST Week celebrations from July 1, Vaidya acknowledged the monumental task faced by tax officers and stressed the need to sustain and enhance the developmental gains by addressing system loopholes.

Recognizing the importance of capacity enhancement within the department, he called for teamwork among officers to yield better results. He expressed his commitment to extend full support and facilitate the operations of his office in any way possible.

During the event, Commissioner of the State Taxes, Dr. Rashmi Singh highlighted the department’s contributions to building a robust economy, promoting growth, and achieving revenue targets. She emphasized that the department has successfully instilled a sense of belonging in the public through awareness campaigns and outreach initiatives.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra provided an overview of the tax reforms undertaken in the Jammu division. She emphasized the significant milestones achieved and highlighted the department’s efforts to engage with various stakeholders. Through valuable feedback received during awareness campaigns, the department has garnered the willingness and support of stakeholders in this monumental tax reform.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool shared insights into the journey of GST implementation in Jammu and Kashmir. He discussed departmental initiatives, the pre-GST landscape, and the growth percentage achieved under the GST regime.

In her concluding remarks, Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Tax Planning , Policy and Advance Ruling), Ankita Kar said the anniversary celebration and GST Week serve as a testament to the remarkable progress made in tax reforms and the commitment of the State Taxes Department towards building a transparent and efficient tax system.

The collective efforts of the department and its stakeholders have resulted in improved tax collection and a stronger economy, she added.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners, State Tax Department, State Tax Officers, other officers and officials.