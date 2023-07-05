One killed, 6 injured in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 5: A minor boy was killed and six others were injured when a vehicle of Tata Sumo make in which they were travelling fell in a deep gorge near Tawie Bridge in Sub District Gandoh of Bhallessa here today.

The ill fated vehicle bearing registration number JK14C 7231 was on its way from Gowari to Kota Bunencha and it fell into 150 ft deep gorge on reaching Tawie Bridge.

One person was killed and 5 others were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to PHC Changa for treatment.

The injured were identified as Suman Kumar, 21, son of Bansi Lal, resident of Bunencha; Mithun Kumar, 14, son of Mahinder Singh, resident of Bharthi; Ranjeeta Devi, 42, wife of Himat Raj, resident of Bunjwa; Simple Kumar, 32, son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Kakoti; Kesar Singh, 60, son of Jameet Ram, resident of Bunencha and Sonu Kumar, 13-14, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Bunencha.

Driver of the vehicle Waseem, son of Jaffar Hussain Mir resident of Soti was also injured while the injured Sonu Kumar succumbed to his injuries and died.

A case in this regards has been registered at Police Station Gandoh and investigation started.