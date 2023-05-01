Dr Kunwrani Ritu Singh Adds Value And Dignity To The Lives Of Labour Force At DPS Jammu

JAMMU, May 1: To commemorate Labour Day and to appreciate and thank the selfless service of the support staff, Dr. Kunwarani Ritu Singh, Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Jammu initiated first of its kind celebration of Labour Day at Delhi Public School Jammu with full zeal and aplomb. The day started with the session on Zoom with Dr. Kunwarani Ritu Singh ji who joined in the lamp lighting ceremony to virtually inaugurate the various activities planned for the day. This was done amidst the holy rendition of the Mahamritunjay mantra by the children, filling the air with serenity and auspiciousness. Terming J&K as the land of Shiva and Shakti, Kunwrani Ritu Singh said that the labour forces are the pillars and harbingers of our society. She extended her greetings to all and also motivated the staff and students with her inspiring words. M.K.Ajat Shatru Singh Ji, President Rajput Charitable Trust, and S.S. Sodhi Ji, Director, DPS Jammu also joined her in the session and expressed their heartfelt gratitude and blessings to all members of the support staff and also assured their full support to them.

This was followed by a special assembly on Labour Day to celebrate and honour the tireless efforts of the labour forces in the school. Around 200 support staff members including maids, peons, drivers, conductors, security guards, carpenters, electricians, plumbers etc. were felicitated with certificates to acknowledge their hard work. Some members having a long association with the school and excelling in their respective fields of work were acknowledged with the mementoes. They also shared their experiences and struggles and how the DPS family has always supported them. An impressive cultural program was also organized by the children including a classical dance performance, group song, and group poetry presentation.

To sensitize the children at an early age to the values of dignity of labour, several thoughtful class activities were also organized on the occasion to enable the children to learn the value and dignity of labour. The tiny tots of Pre-Nursery and Nursery presented labour day themed songs and dances, while classes Prep, I, II & III prepared thank you cards and paper flowers for their helper staff. Class III participated in an activity to understand and appreciate the struggles and challenges of the school helpers. Class IV participated in a roleplay activity and Class V was involved in flower pot & fence painting activities. Class VI made gratitude cards, while Class VII was involved in the morning assembly. For class VIII, documentaries on different occupations and the struggles and achievements of workers were screened followed by meaningful discussions. Class IX gave a presentation on the history and significance of Labour Day, and Class X performed a role-play with colourful props.

Under the able guidance and vision of Hon’ble PVC, Dr Kuwarani Ritu Singh Ji, a free medical camp ‘Amanat’ was kickstarted for around 500 labour forces working in DPS Jammu, DPS Katra, and DPS Nagbani in association with ASCOMS Hospital and American Oncology Institute. Dr. Surbhi Kudyar, Breast Onco surgeon, American Oncology Institute conducted cancer screening, and the team of other doctors from ASCOMS provided preventive healthcare services in Ophthalmology, ENT, and General Physician check-ups with other medical facilities. From ASCOMS, Medicine Deptt was represented by Dr. Rahul Sudan (Asst Prof.), Dr. Haji Jawaid Ul Hassan(Resident Doctor), Dr. Shamsul Haq,(Resident Doctor), Dr. Tushar Gupta(Intern), Dr. Sarthak Gupta(Intern), and Dr. Damanpreet Singh(Intern). The Eye Department was represented by Dr Asma Jabeen(SR), Dr Chandini Arora(SR), Dr Shivam Manu (PG), Dr Yogindu Raizada(PG), Ms Sushma Choudhary (Ophthalmic Asstt), Mr Ravi Kumar (Nursing Orderly). The ENT Dept comprised Dr Navneet Gupta, Dr Lachika Sethi (SR), Dr Tanisha Arora (PG), Mr Daya Krishan (ANM), and Mr Shiv Charan (Nursing Orderly). The team was accompanied by Ms. Tanushree Khajuria, Marketing Executive, at American Oncology Institute.

The Medical Camp was conducted smoothly and efficiently as around 100 support staff members of the school successfully availed of the opportunity on day one. The rest of the 400 members of all three schools will be covered in the coming weeks. Believing in the power and impetus given by a healthy body, mind and financial support, Dr Kunwrani Ritu Singh ji has made financial security also one of the key initiatives for empowering the labour forces in the institution. Thus, in association with SBI, the school also kickstarted an awareness program on various insurance schemes exclusively for labour forces initiated by the Hon’ble PM such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Yojna, PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana. As many as 45 members could be registered on day one and several more from all three schools will be enrolled in the days to come.

Dr Kunwrani Ritu Singh, Hon’ble PVC, expressed her gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and volunteers from the ASCOMS hospital and American Oncology Institute and recognized the support staff’s contributions and well-being. Speaking on the occasion, she said. “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and volunteers from the ASCOMS hospital and American Oncology Institute who made this medical camp a success. Your dedication, hard work, and selflessness are an inspiration to us all.” She also extended heartful thanks to Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director, Principal, of ASCOMS hospital. As a token of respect, the team of doctors has presented khadi certificates, Basholi paintings in wooden frames and potted plants carrying the message of wellness and prosperity.

For the workforce, she added that “ We recognize your contributions, and we care about your well-being. We will continue to work to ensure that you have access to the healthcare you need.” The event was attended by the school’s principal, headmistress, coordinators, and other key members of the school.