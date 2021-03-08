Dr Jitendra, Sonowal release book on Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Chief Minister Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, along with BJP National Vice President Jay Panda and other dignitaries, today released a book on Amit Shah at a ceremony attended by distinguished personalities from different walks of life including writers and scholars.

The book is an Assamese language version of the best seller original book titled “Amit Shah : And the March of BJP”. While the original book was written by Dr Anirban Ganguly, Director Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), New Delhi, the translated version released today has been authored by Assam State Finance Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

The book chronicles the career of Amit Shah who, as a youth, began his journey as an ordinary booth worker of the Party in Ahmedabad and rose to become the National President of the world’s largest political Party. The chronology of events in this thirty years’ span of his life also distinctly brings out Bharatiya Janata Party as a political organization, which has the capacity to offer opportunity to merit and hard work to realise its maximum potential.

At the same time, the 30 years’ journey of Amit Shah as a member of the Party also coincides with the rise of Bharatiya Janata Party from a Party with 3 MPs to a Party with 300 MPs, as was once beautifully described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book also refers to transformation of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which coincided with Amit Shah imparting a new work culture in the organization as a Party that works 24×7 for 365 days. This also makes BJP stand out as a Party which remains perpetually active, regardless of whether there is an election or not and where, unlike most of the dynastic political parties, any Karyakarta can aspire to rise to the highest position with sheer diligence and consistent hard work.

Speaking about the book, Dr Anirban Ganguly said, it had taken considerable persuasion to convince Amit Shah to be a subject of the book and he finally gave his consent only when the book was also planned to trace the journey of BJP, which began from a humble origin as Bharatiya Jan Sangh under Syama Prasad Mookerjee and today as Bharatiya Janata Party is looked upon with owe by everybody. Hemanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking about the Assemees version of the book, said that while Prime Minister Modi has given special focus to Northeast, Amit Shah had tirelessly worked day and night in the service of India including the North Eastern Region.