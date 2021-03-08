Govt finalizes honorarium for DDC members

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Chairperson to get Rs 35000 per month; VCs Rs 25000
SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir government has finalized honorarium for chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of the district development councils.
Official sources said that each chairperson will get honorarium of Rs 35000 per month while vice-chairperson and member would respectively get Rs 25000 and Rs 15000
“The orders for the same are being issued,” they said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR