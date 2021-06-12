Dr Jitendra Singh inspects development works under Devika Project, inaugurates tele-medicine at DH Udhampur

UDHAMPUR: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, today visited Devika Ghat site to assess progress on ongoing development works on pollution abatement of river Devika and Tawi project under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), being executed by UEED.

District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, President MC, Dr. Jogeshwar Gupta, BDCs, DDCs, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, SEs PWD and UEED, Jammu besides other officers of concerned departments accompanied the MoS.

While inspecting the ongoing works, Dr Singh asked the executing agency to gear up men and machinery and complete the ongoing works within stipulated time frame. He directed the concerned officers to take effective steps for timely completion of this project by resorting to double shifts. He stressed on early completion of civil, sewerage and flora works simultaneously.

DDC apprised the Union Minister that the district administration has established Devika helpline number for general public where they can share their suggestions and observation regarding the project.

Later, Union Minister had an extensive review of ongoing development works under prestigious Devika project. He stressed on use of material duly vetted by the technical committee to ensure that quality parameters of this ambitious project are met. He asked the executing agencies to restore excavated areas immediately after execution of work besides ensuring permanent restoration of roads to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

District Development Council Chairperson, Udhampur, Lal Chand highlighted local issues concerning welfare and development of the area.

Union Minister emphasized for advance planning for men, machinery and material and directed to ensure that sufficient material is available at the onsite store. He asked the Contractor Ghat development to ensure that Ghat works are completed in time.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra visited District Hospital Udhampur where he inaugurated Tele-medicine facility and interacted with the doctors and paramedical staff regarding the utility.

Union Minister also visited oxygen generation plant site and appreciated the efforts of district administration for completion of the plant in a record time.