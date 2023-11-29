Dr Jitendra Reviews With Administration ‘Viksit Bharat Yatra’ Arrangements In His Constituency

NEW DELHI, Nov 29 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today reviewed arrangements with administration for the successful conduct of the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” in Jammu & Kashmir and particularly in his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

Nodal Officer for the Yatra in J&K Piyush Singla, DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav, DC Udhampur Saloni Rai , DC Doda Harvinder Singh, DC Ramban Bashi-ul-haq, DC Reasi Vishesh Pal Mahajan and Central Bureau of Communication/ I&B Incharge Ayushi Puri participated in the hour long meeting via Video Conference, besides senior officers of Central Bureau of Communication and other involved agencies.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, who was travelling in Rajasthan, gave his inputs on audio.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15thNovember 2023 from Khunti, Jharkhand on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

VBSY is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the Central Government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.As a part of On-Spot services under the Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

The Prime Minister flagged off the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The Yatra started from districts with significant tribal population initially and by 25thJanuary 2024, will cover all districts across the country.

Similar vans were flagged off by important dignitaries like Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Ministers of State among others from 68 districts across the country with significant tribal population.

In Jammu & Kashmir UT, the Sankalp Yatra was flagged off from Budhal and Gurez areas of Rajouri and Bandipora districts respectively. Braving cold winds at 8,000 feet above mean sea level, locals, youth, Panchayat Raj Institutions and government officials attended the launch function. Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the event via video conferencing.

Dr Jitendra Singh directed the district officials to ensure the maximum participation of local people and make efforts to ensure all eligible citizens are availing of the Central Government welfare schemes they are entitled to and that nobody remains denied of its benefits.

It was informed there are 107 IEC vans made available in the UT of J&K, 53 in Kashmir Division and 54 in Jammu Division, each van covering 2 Gram Panchayats every day.

The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to the people and creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc. Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra.

The schemes being publicized include Ayushman Bharat; Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY); PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana; Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission; PM Awas Yojana (Rural); PM Ujjwala Yojana ;PM Vishwakarma; PM Kisan Saman;Kisan Credit Card (KCC); PM Poshan Abhiyan; Har Ghar Jal – Jal Jeevan Mission; Survey Of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA); Jan Dhan Yojana; Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana; Suraksha Bima Yojana; Atal Pension Yojana; PM – Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana (PM PRANAM); Nano Fertilizer etc.

Specific concerns of Tribal areas such as Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission; Enrolment in Eklavya Model Residential Schools; Scholarship Schemes; Forest Right Titles: Individual and Community Land; and Van Dhan Vikas Kendra: Organising Self Help Groups are also being addressed.

The IEC Vans have been branded and customized to enable dissemination of information through audio visuals, brochures, pamphlets, booklets and flagship standees in Hindi and state languages showcasing the major schemes, highlights and their achievements at national, state and district level.

Various Jan Bhagidari events like experience sharing by beneficiaries of the schemes, interaction with progressive farmers, celebration of achievements of Gram Panchayats achieving 100% saturation of schemes like Ayushman Card, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ODF Plus status, on the spot quiz competitions, Drone demonstration, health camps, Mera Yuva Bharat volunteer enrolment etc. would form part of the ground activities.

The Viksit Bharat Campaign, one of the largest ever outreach initiatives to be undertaken, eventually aims to cover over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats and over 3,600 urban local bodies by 25th January 2024 touching every district of the country.

As on 26 November 2023, 5,470 Health camps have been conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats reporting a total footfall of more than 7,82,000 people.

The entire campaign is being planned and implemented with the ‘whole of Government’ approach with active participation and involvement of the State Governments, District authorities, Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats.