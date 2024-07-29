Dr Jitendra Reviews ‘National Programme For Civil Services Capacity Building’

NEW DELHI, July 29 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh today reviewed the progress of the “National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building” – Mission Karmayogi here today in the presence of Dr R. Balasubramanium, Member-HR , Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that nearly 31 lakh employees across the Government of India are currently undergoing training under Mission Karmayogi. He emphasized the pivotal role of Civil Services Training Institutes (CSTIs) in standardizing and harmonizing the quality of training across the board.

The Minister said, the introduction of the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institute (NSCTI) marks a groundbreaking effort to assure and standardize capacity-building practices at the institute level. To date, over 300 institutions have registered under this initiative, the Minister was told.

In line with these efforts, the Capacity Building Commission is organising a “Civil Services Training Institutes Convention” on 12th August this year with Dr. Jitendra Singh presiding as Chief Guest. The convention aims to grant accreditation to nearly 150 Civil Service training institutes based on NSCTI standards and distribute accreditation certificates among the 300 registered institutes. The event will also focus on educating CSTIs about the accreditation process and its prerequisites.

A key objective of the convention is to drive the digitization of courses on the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform and to plan future steps for expanding the digital availability of training materials. Emphasis will be placed on developing in-house capacities within CSTIs to digitise their training courses for the iGOT platform. A knowledge session on the Post-Accreditation Quality Improvement Plan (QIP) for CSTIs will also be held.

Additionally, Dr. Jitendra Singh will launch several initiatives during the convention, including “Amrit Gyan Kosh”, a knowledge bank designed to nurture shared learning resources. Other launches include the Quality Improvement Plan, the Faculty Development Programme, and the Faculty Portal. The annual report of the Capacity Building Commission will also be unveiled.