Dr Jitendra presents Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards

PM congratulates winners

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 : Union Minister of State in PMO with Independent Charge of Science & Technology; Dr Jitendra Singh today presented the coveted Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar National Awards to eminent Scientists below the age of 45, at a largely attended function at Bharat Mandapam here.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has, in a written message, extended his heartiest congratulations to all the winners of Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar award and extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone associated with CSIR for the success of the 82nd CSIR Foundation Day.

Dr Jitendra Singh read out the written message sent by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who could not be physically present because of preoccupations.

The Prime Minister’s message hailed CSIR for playing a prominent part in serving the society, industry and the nation. The message, in particular, mentioned the aroma mission, strides in floriculture, the Purple Revolution ushered in through Lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, laying of Steel Slag roads along border areas of the country are just some instances of CSIR’s contribution in meeting national aspirations.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, the CSIR could become the mainstay of STI journey in Amrit Kaal to make India a Global Tech-Hub and the 100th year of CSIR in 2042 could trigger the glory of 100th year of independent India in 2047.

PM, who is also the President of CSIR, in his message said, that the period till 2047 when we will celebrate the centenary of our independence, is an opportunity to fulfill the vision of building a strong, inclusive and self-reliant India and it is in this context that the role of institutions such as CSIR assumes greater relevance.

The Prime Minister said, the 82nd Foundation Day holds a special relevance for CSIR, following the success of Chandrayaan-3, since CSIR was among the many different organisations that made significant contributions to the mission. He added that the indefatigable efforts of our space and science ecosystem have showcased to the world that even the sky is not the limit for us. “We are making every effort to complement the efforts of scientists by providing all the resources and also fostering a dynamic and favorable research ecosystem”, the Prime Minister noted.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Vice-President of CSIR said, India is seeing sea changes in the way S&T is being spearheaded and organized to address not only national aspirations towards socio economic growth but also global positioning.

Referring to some of the magnificent achievements and initiatives of CSIR, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Mission is a pioneering initiative undertaken by the CSIR to address the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. He said, the Mission focuses on developing innovative technologies and solutions related to CO2 capture, utilisation, and storage. “I am given to understand that the key stakeholders with whom CSIR has been discussing this Mission include Adani, Reliance, Tata steel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, JSW Steel, among others”, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the CSIR Hydrogen Technology Mission launched last year targets Hydrogen generation, storage, and utilisation, in consultation with industry experts. CSIR aims to unlock the full potential of hydrogen as a green energy carrier, reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The Minister said, another important initiative of the CSIR has been the Mission mode project on Sickle Cell Anaemia and it has a far-reaching objective of comprehensive disease management, with an overarching aim to alleviate the future disease burden and enhance the quality of life of patients.

Dr Jitendra Singh urged the CSIR Leadership to devise a “One Week-One Theme” scheme on the lines of OWOL, combining all the institutions dealing with the theme or the subject in a true integrated fashion.

Others who spoke included Secretary DSIR and DG, CSIR, Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, Dr S. Somanath, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood.