Dreaming has become habit of Cong: Scindia

INDORE, Sept 26:

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said dreaming has become a habit of the Congress and the people of Madhya Pradesh will decide in the next 60 days who is nervous in the elections.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due this year-end, fielding seven Lok Sabha members including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

It also fielded BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The election schedule is yet to be announced.

With the second list, the BJP has named its candidates for 78 out of the total 230 assembly seats in MP.

The Congress claims the BJP has fielded its senior leaders because it is scared of defeat.

Asked about it, Scindia told reporters here, “The people of the state will decide in the next 60 days who is nervous in the elections. Dreaming has become a habit of the Congress. The prime minister has already given a description of the Congress publicly that the party is like that iron which has rusted.”

Scindia, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in 2020, said the problem with the Congress is that it creates its election narrative by sitting in closed rooms with a few people.

“The real narrative is created by the public. I have full confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the hearts of the nine crore people of Madhya Pradesh in the same way as the people are in the heart of Modi,’ the BJP leader said.

Asked about the possibility of his candidature in the forthcoming assembly elections, Scindia said, “I am just a party worker.” (PTI)

To a question on senior party leaders being fielded in the MP assembly polls, he said the BJP is a party of workers and every one of them fulfils the responsibility considering it as their duty.

After the announcement of his candidature, BJP general secretary Vijayvargiya told reporters on Monday night, “We (senior BJP leaders) have been fielded to wipe out the Congress.”

He also said that with the BJP fielding its senior leaders for the assembly polls, the narrative set by the Congress that it is going to win the elections has been shattered.

Vijayvargiya said he had earlier expressed his wish to the BJP organisation that he did not want to contest elections.

“I am surprised at getting the election ticket. It is a matter of privilege for me that the BJP organisation has again sent me into electoral politics. I will try to live up to the party’s expectations,” he said. (PTI)