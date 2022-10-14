Dr Jitendra offers to adopt 60 TB patients from his constituency

NEW DELHI, October 14 : Union Minister and MP from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh today offered to adopt 60 Tuberculosis patients, that is, 10 patients each from each of the six districts of Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar respectively.

Sharing this on twitter, Dr Jitendra Singh said , he was trying a humble contribution to accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a TB-free India by 2025 and appealed to others too to join this movement. He informed that the concerned Deputy Commissioners of each of the six districts has been formally conveyed the offer with the request to help identify the needy patients requiring support and provide their details, with the help of Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Jitendra Singh called upon the MLAs, Collectors, DDC Chairman and Members, NGOs, Eminent Personalities, Religious Leaders, civil society, TB Champions and Corporates from his parliamentary constituency to adopt tuberculosis patients as donors through ‘Community Support to TB Patients’ programme and become ‘Nikshay Mitra’ taken up as part of Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that President of India, Droupadi Murmu launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on 9th September and urged citizens to work collectively towards TB elimination in spirit of Janbhagidari on a war footing.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed hope that India will eliminate the high-burden infectious disease by 2025, five years ahead of the global goal of 2030. This vision was first articulated by the Prime Minister at the Delhi End TB Summit in March 2018.

Under the programme, one can adopt individual TB patients or a group of TB patients via Nikshay 2.0 website (community support.nikshay.in) and sponsor their treatment or nutrition, a nutrition basket or offer a job to their family members. They can adopt them for six months, one year, two or three years. Among 13.51 lakh TB patients in the country, over 10 lakh TB patients have given their consent for adoption.