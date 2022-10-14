7500 capsules of psychotropic pharmaceutical preparation Spasmo-proxyvon seized at International Airport Srinagar by DCO

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 14: On receiving authentic inputs that anti-social elements responsible for drug menace in the valley are exploring alternate modes of supply, are now resorting to air lifting of such intoxicating drugs, a team of Drug Control Officers of Srinagar and Budgam constituted by the Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir, Nighat Jabeen conducted surprise raid at Airport cargo logistic space of the airport authority of Srinagar, Kashmir.

On the occasion, the team seized 7500 capsules of Spasmo-proxyvon with batch no’s XX10160, WAA2015 and XX10172 manufactured by WACKHARDT limited, plot no 87A, silver industrial estate Bhimpora Nani Deman-396210 in presence of Manager of Airport Cargo logistic space.

The particulars of consignee and consigner mentioned on the consignment are Interio Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Navjeevan medicos, 50KH, NO 139, Gali no. 04 New Sarie New Delhi & Bilal Ahmad Bhat respectively.

Spasmo-proxyvon is a schedule H1 drug which has tramadol- a psychotropic substance as one of the ingredients. This drug has to be sold against the prescriptions of RMP for medicinal purposes.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 provides that the record of sale of this drug has to be maintained by preserving the prescription for record and also maintain records of sale in the shape of cash memo & credit memo.

Of late, it has been observed that this drug among several other drugs like Alprazolam, clonazepam, tramadol, Ketamine, LSD etc are being used by adolescents for addiction purposes.

The above exercise was a coordinated effort with the support of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Police authorities. The consignment was being imported into the UT through mis-representation as the outer cover of the parcel mentioned that it contains nebulisers.

The master mind of the drug syndicate namely Bilal Ahmad Bhat R/O Shalpora Sopore is being questioned by the officers of Drug Control Organisation and an exercise to investigate the matter as per legal provisions is underway.

The department is in process of completing the procedure of relevant regulations and all such persons who have connived in the omission and breach shall be booked under law in due course of time.

State Drugs Controller J&K UT, Lotika Khajuria has appreciated the efforts of the enforcement staff and expressed that the department shall bring the matter to its logical end.

She has appreciated the proactive approach of Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir and expressed that the department shall continue such exercises in future and eradicate menace of drug addiction to the entire satisfaction of the Government.

She has appealed to the Pharma trade for furnishing information about illegal activities of such nature to the departmental authorities, so that menace of drug addiction which has become a social evil can be eradicated from the society.