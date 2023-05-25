Dr Jitendra launches International Ministerial meet logo, reiterates India’s ‘Clean Energy’ commitment

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 25: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO and Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Space & Atomic Energy, Dr. Jitendra Singh today launched the Mission Innovation (MI) International Ministerial meet logo and reiterated India’s “Clean Energy’ commitment.

The Minister said that international cooperation will play a key role in achieving India’s Net Zero emissions target by 2070 as laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We all have collective responsibility to work together for a more secure and sustainable future. The ever-growing challenges of climate change are beyond the control of one country, oganisation, company, or any individual effort,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, during the Logo launch event of the Joint 8th Mission Innovation Ministerial (MI-8) and 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM-14). The Logo was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, along with Union Power & NRE Minister R. K. Singh.

India will host the MI-8 jointly with CEM-14 during July 19-21, 2023, along side the G20 Energy Transition (ET) Ministerial meeting in Goa.The Mission Innovation Ministerial will have participation of Ministers and Heads of delegation from MI Member Countries, the European Union and International Organizations along with select high-level invitees representing key stakeholders from Industry, Research, academia, citizen organizations and Innovators from the globe. The focus for this year’s Ministerial is ‘Advancing the Continuum of R&D towards Pilot Demonstration on Clean Energy Technologies.’

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, as India is celebrating 75 Years of Independence and in this special moment (Amritkal), hosting of the Annual Ministerial meeting of MI will be pivotal in turning our ambitious clean energy commitments into action while ensuring energy security and accessibility.

Under the Panchamrit action plan, India aims to reach a non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030;fulfilling at least half of its energy requirements via renewable energy by 2030; reducing CO2 emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030; reducing carbon intensity below 45 percent by 2030; and pave the way for achieving a net-zero emissions target by 2070.

The term ‘Mission Innovation’ was coined by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mission Innovation (MI) is a global initiative of 23 Countries and the European Commission (on behalf of the European Union) to accelerate the Clean Energy revolution and progress towards the Paris Agreement goals and pathways to net zero. India was one of the founding member of Mission Innovation. The main objective of MI is to catalyze a decade of action and investment in research, development and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all.

The first phase of Mission Innovation (MI) (2015-2020) was announced at COP21 on November 30, 2015, as world leaders came together in Paris to commit the ambitious efforts to combat climate change, All the member countries are putting in effort and committed to double Government funding on clean energy research, development and demonstration (RD&D) over 5 years and enhance international and private sector engagement, cooperation and investments in programmes on clean energy RD&D.