LG pays obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani

* Reviews arrangements for Jyeshtha Ashtami

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani at Ganderbal. He was accompanied by Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the UT Government.

The Lt Government was welcomed by members of Kashmiri Pandit community and was presented with traditional Pheran by them. The Lt Governor offered his prayers. Thereafter, he reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

During his visit to the holy shrine at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, the Lt Governor announced construction of Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple to facilitate the visiting devotees.

He directed the District Administration and all government departments to work out detailed project report for construction of the Bhawan.

The Lt Governor appraised the preparations for the upcoming Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and directed the officials and stakeholders to make all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of the visiting devotees.

He directed the officials to ensure logistical arrangements, power, water supply, essential commodities, medical services & other necessary requirements for Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The Lt Governor also interacted with the members of Kashmiri Pandit community and discussed their issues and concerns.

He instructed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to designate a Nodal Officer to receive and resolve concerns of members of Kashmiri Pandit community.

Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, Kheer Bhawani Mela is organized at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.