Maiden meeting of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board held at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, today chaired the maiden meeting of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, DD&OE. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Umesh Rai congratulated Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, Directorate of Distance & Online Education, for taking the lead in ensuring that Board was established and made functional in a record period of time. He further said that the objective of the Board is to empower girls and women in this region, who are unable to pursue college/higher education on regular basis due to some unavoidable circumstances. These girls shall also get a feel of the campus as classes will be held on the weekends, i.e., Saturdays and Sundays.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that the emphasis will be on those courses that ensure employability and self-employment. He emphasised that an analysis shall be undertaken by the Directorate which shall provide direction in the design of various courses for women of the region who would want to undertake the course on weekends.

It was resolved in the meeting that to start with, themes like financial literacy, English proficiency, computer literacy, tourism, housekeeping, tailoring, beauty & well-being, cooking & baking etc shall be started.

Earlier, Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director, Directorate of Distance and Online Education, presented agenda items of the meeting which were thoroughly deliberated for setting the course of action and execution. She said that the Board shall cater to the capacity building of women and provide a platform to empower those who are deprived of seeking training, and education for reasons and circumstances beyond their control.

Pertinent to mention here that the Board shall function under the ambit of the Directorate of Distance and Online Education, JU. It was also decided that the Board shall set up a dedicated helpline facility to address the queries raised by the respective candidates subsequently.

On the occasion, Prof Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, former Director, Cluster Innovation Council and Centre for Science Education and Communication, New Delhi, and the Vice Chancellor nominee on the Board, suggest to assess the areas where women of the region may be empowered through courses and skill training for livelihood. The Board decided that as an outreaching exercise, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board shall set up centres at different locations in the Jammu region and associate with various Government/corporate bodies to connect with girls and women in far-flung and rural areas of the region.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Suchita Pathania; Dean, Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, Prof Rahul Gupta; Prof Dinesh Singh, IIT, Mumbai and Sunit Kumar, GM, J&K Bank, nominee of MD J&K Bank, attended the meeting as Board members.