Dr Jitendra inaugurates IIPA facility, chairs National Executive meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 25 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space , Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also National Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), inaugurated the 101th branch of Kendriya Bhandar in the IIPA premises and chaired the 322nd meeting of the National Executive Council of IIPA

The Minister, in his capacity as National Chairman IIPA, also approved 181 new members of IIPA including 56 Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Presiding over the 322nd meeting of the Executive Council of IIPA, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that since he decided in November, 2021 to throw open the IIPA membership to the serving officers, which was earlier reserved for only retired officers, over 700 members were enrolled so far.

The Minister felt happy that apart from a wide range of age, the fresh membership is also coming from Allied and Defence Services and Academic and Professional fields. He urged the regional branches of IIPA to speed up the membership drive to bring quality manpower to IIPA fraternity.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the 101 branch of Kendriya Bhandar in the IIPA premises with a variety of ready to eat food items and a “Karmayogi Dwar”. He said, Kendriya Bhandar which was running in losses in 2014 and a paper was also initiated for its closure was given a complete facelift by the Modi Government.

The Minister informed that from a turnover of merely Rs 750 crore in the Cooperative has registered 500 per cent growth and now doing business worth Rs 4000 crore.

Dr Jitendra Singh urged the members of the executive council to explore the idea that each of the State Branch must come up with a calendar of activities as the mandate of the IIPA is mainly Academic.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction that the institute will soon release “A manual of Good Governance” for the officers working in the fields facing day-do-day public delivery challenges. He termed this will be a completely New Paradigm of Good Governance.

The Minister was apprised of the action taken on the minutes of the 321st Meeting of the EC held on 12th October, 2022. The IIPA’s Executive Council has the Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as its President and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, as Chairman.

The meeting was attended by members of IIPA’s Executive Council, including, Shekhar Dutt, former Governor, Chhattisgarh, Srinivas R. Katikithala, Director, LBSNAA, T. M. Vijay Bhaskar, T. Kaliban, K. K. Sethi, along with Surendra Nath Tripathi, DG, IIPA and Member-Secretary, EC and Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, IIPA. Several regional branches also attended the meeting virtually.