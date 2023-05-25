Jammu Chamber delegation calls on Dr Jitendra Singh

* Projects issues of J&K Trade and Industry

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: A delegation of office bearers of Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with senior members from Trade and Industry under the presidentship of Arun Gupta called on Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Ministry of Earth Sciences, Science and Technology, Minister of State PMO and Minister of State of Personal and Public Grievances.

The Jammu Chamber president, Arun Gupta extended gratitude to Dr Jitendra Singh for arranging a meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister at New Delhi.

During interaction Arun Gupta apprised Dr Jitendra Singh that the new investors are struggling hard to find suitable developed Industrial land for setting up their projects, but they are not getting proper place for investments due to existing land policy and the circle rates which are very high.

JCCI chief further apprised Dr Singh that the existing Industrial units are not getting any kind of incentives in the new Industrial policy as a result, it is very difficult for the existing Industrial units of Jammu to survive. Further, there is urgent need to develop new housing colonies as well as commercial sites so that the educated unemployed youth who want to start their ventures for earning livelihood can be absorbed.

Arun Gupta also briefed Union Minister that in the near future the rail is going upto Srinagar which will further effect the trade sector of Jammu. Thus there is urgent need to develop the untapped tourists places in Jammu so that tourists are attracted to visit the tourists places of Jammu Province which otherwise have been neglected so far.

“We request that tourists potential of Jammu region together with tourists attractive places in Poonch, Rajouri districts should be tapped in right earnest. Similarly, religiously important places like Shiv Khori, Mata Vaishno Devi, Sudh Mahadev, Chichi Mata, Chandi Mata and tourists attractive places like Patnitop, Sanasar, Man Talai should be inter connected by improving road and erecting picnic spots on route. Historical natural water lakes like Mansar & Surinsar should be developed on modern lines to attract tourists.

Gupta also requested Dr Singh that the CBI cases against the hoteliers of Patnitop be got solved at the earliest so that the commercial activities can be started over there.

Rajan Gupta, president JPDA and Deepak Gupta, president Traders Federation Warehouse also spoke on the occasion.

Other office bearers of JCCI accompanying deputation included Rajeev Gupta, Manish Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Rajesh Gupta (2) besides Jagdish Langer, Yashpal Gupta, Pardeep Gandotra, Neeraj Gupta, Suraj Singh and Pragya Gandotra.