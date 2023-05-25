Kashmir’s enthusiastic response rebuff to Pak, her stooges: Rana

G20 Event

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Saying that Kashmir has sent a loud and clear message to the world that the Valley is not what is being made out by motivated but vocal few, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today complimented and congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating successful conclave of the G20 Working Group on Tourism in Srinagar and rejecting the machinations of self-proclaimed leaders and elements inimical to peace and stability in this part of the country.

“Kashmiris pronouncing their resolve for tryst with peace and harmony is a tribute to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rana said while interacting with the people at Kanyala in Block Dansal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency this afternoon.

He said successful hosting of G20 event in Kashmir and participation of Member Nations barring China besides enthusiastic response of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is a big rebuff to crumbling Pakistan and her stooges on this side of the fence.

Acknowledging the steadfast resolve of the people to give peace a big chance and their time tested hospitality, Rana expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir is poised for achieving significant milestones in the tourism sector post mega international event.

He said the entire world was looking towards this event with rapt attention, keeping in view its geo-political importance and potential to bring cheer in the lives of the people in terms of economy and investment.

“Holding of such a mega International conclave in Kashmir reflects the desire and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing Jammu and Kashmir at the centre stage”.

Rana said it was a watershed moment for J&K when Home Minister, Amit Shah presented the reorganization bill in the Parliament on 5th August 2019. The effective measures thereafter to destroy terrorism and its ecosystem and impetus to development and economic resurgence has brought a historic change, he added.

Rana complimented Lt. Governor, J&K, Manoj Sinha under whose stewardship and personal supervision the J&K Government and its officials put in tireless efforts to make the G20 event a success.

Rana said the event has left an indelible mark of hospitality on the participating delegates and lessons for the negligible few discarded elements, who unsuccessfully attempted to generate passions against the conclave well ahead of the meet. However, sensing the popular mood in favour of the Working Group meeting, they were left with no option but to scratch their heads in desperation. These political chameleons stand exposed for playing dubious roles of fair-weather nationalists and seasonal separatists as per their political exigencies, he added.

He also referred to the initiatives taken by the Centre and the UT governments for putting Jammu and Kashmir on path of inclusive and holistic development during the past nearly four years. This is in consonance with Prime Minister’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Viskas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Paryas agenda. He exhorted the Karyakartas to generate awareness among the people during their public outreach programmes on the initiatives being taken for the faster development, job generation, implementation of welfare schemes in both the regions and their sub-regions of the Union Territory.