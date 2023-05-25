Despite Pak attempt to foil G20 meet, it was grand success: LG

Inaugurates Wayil Ganderbal bridge, other projects

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the G20 Tourism meeting at Srinagar was made a grand success by the people of Kashmir despite efforts by Pakistan to foil it.

Sinha while addressing a function after inaugurating Wayil bridge in Ganderbal district said the three-day G-20 event in Srinagar has written many chapters of success for years to come. “The event was made a grand success by the people of Kashmir despite efforts by the neighbour to foil it,” he said.

Without naming any one, the LG said: “Those who were opposing and criticizing the G-20 event are short of words now given the grand success of the summit.”

Click here to watch video

Sinha said by welcoming the foreign guests with open arms and warmth, Kashmiri people have set a base for a new dawn of success.

“Srinagar this time is better than many cities of the country. We have wire free market Polo View and decked up Jhelum River front where youth, men and women could be seen spending time till late night. This could not have been imagined four years ago,” he added.

The LG said the G20 tourism meet provided an opportunity to showcase the “awe-inspiring” socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir to the world.

Sinha during the meeting, the entire world has witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of Jammu Kashmir.

“Faster and Inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world,” he said.

Sinha said the G20 meet had helped brighten the image of Jammu and Kashmir in the world. “The G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people and overwhelming response, participation and achievements have been possible because of hard work of our citizens and collectively they have brightened the J&K’s image in the world,” he added.

He said the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar has infused new enthusiasm, new confidence among the people. “The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The LG said that G20 meeting is the beginning of a new era and has opened the door to immense possibilities of peace and progress. “The festivity around the event was reflection of the transformation in Jammu Kashmir,” he added.

He said upgradation of rural roads, construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity and social empowerment in the lives of more than four lakh residents.

“For inclusive growth, we are actively pursuing infrastructure projects in the districts. Speedy execution of projects on the ground has been commendable and helped J&K Union Territory’s impressive strides to socio-economic development,” he added.

Sinha said that Tourism and Film sectors are gaining momentum with over more than 300 movies filmed last year and a record 1.88 crore tourists visited the UT.

“More than 9 lakh tourists visited tourist locations in Ganderbal last year, which is twice the number, as compared to 2021. Sonamarg has also become one of the favourite film shooting destinations for Film-makers from across the globe,” he noted.

He remembered the immense contribution of Late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political figure, in the development of J&K. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Ganderbal for their contribution and continuous support during Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The projects inaugurated by the LG today include 110 meter span Wayil Bridge; and other bridges and roads projects at Tangchatr, Kangan, Gutlibagh, Tulmulla, Waheedpora, Peerpora Shallabugh, lower Wayil, Lar Town, Ghaniabad, Watlar Guzhama, Waskura and Srinagar-Leh National Highway to Bonizal road with links. The inaugurated projects also include WSS Baba Haniefudin and WSS Gutlibagh.