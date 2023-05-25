Mandeep Kaur e-inaugurates first Plastic Waste Management Unit at Bathuni panchayat

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 25: As a sequel towards ensuring sustainable waste management, Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur today e-inaugurated Rajouri’s first plastic waste management unit at Bathuni Panchayat.

Emphasizing the need for plastic-free panchayats, Mandeep Kaur issued specific directions to the concerned officers for incorporating certain guidelines in the existing system, aiming to create a cleaner and greener environment.

“Inauguration of this maiden plastic waste management unit in the district marks a significant milestone in the district’s efforts towards effective waste management and environmental sustainability”, maintained the Commissioner Secretary.

She said that implementation of advanced technologies and strategies will help mitigate the adverse impact of plastic waste on the ecosystem, ensuring a healthier and cleaner future for the residents.

District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, threw light on salient features of the newly established unit. He highlighted that after effective segregation of waste, the plastic waste will be brought to the unit, where it will undergo the baling process, transforming it into compact blocks for further utilization.

He informed that three Gobardhan projects are currently in progress within the district, with two of them expected to be completed in the coming days. These projects aim to harness the potential of organic waste management and promote sustainable agricultural practices, aligning with the vision of a Swasth Bharat.

“With such progressive initiatives and collaborative efforts, Rajouri is paving the way for sustainable development, and strides are being made to make Rajouri a clean and green district. The district remains committed to its vision of achieving environmental harmony and fostering a cleaner and greener society for generations to come,” reiterated the DDC.

Assistant Commissioner Development Rajouri, vijay verma; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Sheraz Chouhan; DIO NIC, Muzzafar Mir; ADIO, Ashwani Sharma, EXN REW were present among the others.