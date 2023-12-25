Dr Jitendra Launches Extended ‘Karmayogi’ Version To Mark ‘Good Governance Day’

NEW DELHI, Dec 25 : On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the extended version of Mission “Karmayogi” to mark “Good Governance Day” at a function organised by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block here today.

Three new features launched on the iGOT “Karmayogi” platform are My iGOT, Blended Programs and Curated Programs.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh also launched 12 domain specific capacity building e-learning courses.

In addition, the Minister also launched a new blended learning programme named VIKAS (Variable & Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh called for the optimum use of technology for timely delivery of services to the common man. Civil Servants need to harness the potential of the Digital Revolution and embrace the latest IT innovations as a means to advance Digital Governance, he said, pointing out that the emphasis is on e-governance and paperless office, which has resulted in a seamless flow of decision making in the administration.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Mission Karmayogi focuses on grooming civil servants of the future by making them more technology-enabled, innovative, progressive and transparent.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasising on ‘Maximum Governance and Minimum Government’.

“Technology is the key to Good Governance. Technology fosters transparency and hence accountability, which is the basic feature of good governance,” he said.

Underlining PM Modi’s principle of ‘Whole of Government’ approach, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is an all-encompassing, all-enveloping, all-inclusive and all-participating march toward development.

“Citizen centric reforms initiated by the Prime Minister in the last over nine years has led to ‘Ease of Governance’, eventually leading us to ‘Ease of Living’ for the common citizen,” he said.

Lauding the increasing number of women joining government service, the Union Minister said that the women have started taking up leadership roles in the Government.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi has introduced a series of initiatives towards enabling ‘Ease of Living’ for women employees. These include grant of 60-day special maternity leave for women Central government employees in case of stillbirth or death of an infant within a few days of birth; grant of 730 days CCL; facility of Leave Travel Concession (LTC), while an employee is on CCL; removal of the limit of 22 years in case of disabled child for the purpose of a Government servant availing Child Care Leave and Special Allowance @ Rs.3000/- p.m. to Women employees with Disability for child care, he said.

The Union Government has been celebrating ‘Good Governance Week/Day’ since 2014 in honour of our beloved former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to promote citizen-centric, efficient and transparent governance and improve service delivery.

Details of new features launched on Mission Karmayogi platform today are as follows.

My iGOT delivers targeted training courses on home page of individual officer that directly address the unique capacity building needs of the officer as identified in the Capacity-Building Plan for their Ministries/Departments thereby facilitating a highly personalized, focused and targeted capacity-building experience thereby ensuring a perfect fit between the individual and organizational learning needs. More than 28 lakh users have onboarded the platform till now with about 830 high quality e-learning courses being made available on the platform.

Blended Programs on iGOT-Karmayogi platform will facilitate equitable access to training methodologies across all levels to meet dynamic training needs of the officials. Blended Programs integrate traditional offline (in person) classroom courses with online learning components. It enables officers and faculty to leverage the flexibility and convenience of online courses while retaining the invaluable benefits of face-to-face classroom interactions.

Curated Programs on iGOT Karmayogi are designed to cater to diverse learning needs of the Ministries/Departments and Training Institutions. The Course Providers will be able to curate relevant content, resources, and assessments from the repository of iGOT with a Programmatic approach to provide a tailored learning journey.

12 domain specific capacity building e-learning courses have been developed in a span of two months as part of Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the DOPT by Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab (KDLL) of DoPT. KDLL was inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh in August 2021 to develop e-learning courses to build the capacity of the civil servants. Annual Capacity Building Plan for DoPT was launched on 27th Sept. 2023 by Dr Jitendra Singh. These 12 courses will not only directly address the domain competency requirements of the Civil Servants working in DoPT, but also help the other Government organisations in handling the functional matters on a day to day basis in an effective manner.

VIKAS (Variable & Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support) is a new blended learning programme meant for capacity building of Middle management civil servants in the Central Secretariat. VIKAS is a blended programme with iGOT consisting of 33 hours complemented by 30 hours of offline training at ISTM which focuses on development of functional, behavioural and technological competencies required in Central Government.