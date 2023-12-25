Dr Jitendra launches extended ‘Karmayogi’ version to mark ‘Good Governance Day’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 25 : On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the extended version of Mission “Karmayogi” to mark “Good Governance Day” at a function organised by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block here today.

Three new features launched on the iGOT “Karmayogi” platform are My iGOT, Blended Programs and Curated Programs.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh also launched 12 domain specific capacity building e-learning courses.

In addition, the Minister also launched a new blended learning programme named VIKAS (Variable & Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh called for the optimum use of technology for timely delivery of services to the common man. Civil Servants need to harness the potential of the Digital Revolution and embrace the latest IT innovations as a means to advance Digital Governance, he said, pointing out that the emphasis is on e-governance and paperless office, which has resulted in a seamless flow of decision making in the administration.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Mission Karmayogi focuses on grooming civil servants of the future by making them more technology-enabled, innovative, progressive and transparent.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasising on ‘Maximum Governance and Minimum Government’.

“Technology is the key to Good Governance. Technology fosters transparency and hence accountability, which is the basic feature of good governance,” he said.

Underlining PM Modi’s principle of ‘Whole of Government’ approach, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is an all-encompassing, all-enveloping, all-inclusive and all-participating march toward development.

“Citizen centric reforms initiated by the Prime Minister in the last over nine years has led to ‘Ease of Governance’, eventually leading us to ‘Ease of Living’ for the common citizen,” he said.

Lauding the increasing number of women joining government service, the Union Minister said that the women have started taking up leadership roles in the Government.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that PM Modi has introduced a series of initiatives towards enabling ‘Ease of Living’ for women employees. These include grant of 60-day special maternity leave for women Central government employees in case of stillbirth or death of an infant within a few days of birth; grant of 730 days CCL; facility of Leave Travel Concession (LTC), while an employee is on CCL; removal of the limit of 22 years in case of disabled child for the purpose of a Government servant availing Child Care Leave and Special Allowance @ Rs.3000 p.m. to Women employees with Disability for child care, he said.

The Union Government has been celebrating ‘Good Governance Week/Day’ since 2014 in honour of our beloved former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to promote citizen-centric, efficient and transparent governance and improve service delivery.