BPCL launches lucky draw scheme at K N Filling Station

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited today launched its lucky draw scheme for its customers at K N Filling Station, Bantalab.

The scheme named “X’mas to Holi, Bharo Apni Jholi” was launched by Eshu (Territory Manager, BPCL J&K and Ladakh) an impressive ceremony organized at K N Filling Station, in presence of other BPCL officials and Manager of the Filling Station, Mohan Lal.

Giving details about the lucky draw scheme, Eshu said that the scheme will run till February end of 2024. He shared that more than 7,700 awards are to be won through QR codes scanning and around 7,650 awards can be won instantly on fuelling and purchase of MAK Lubricant from the petrol pump.

“All the customers who purchase fuel for a minimum amount will be eligible for Mega Draw which would be conducted around the time of Holi and awards like Refrigerators, TVS, Washing Machine and Micro Wave Ovens would be awarded to winners of the lucky draw,” he said and disclosed that the scheme will be available on 65 petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum.

Pertinently, Bharat Petroleum is a Fortune 500 Maharatna PSU Company with a brand promise of Pure for Sure. Along with fuelling of petrol and diesel, several other facilities and services like Free Air, Free Nitrogen, Free Quick Oil change, ATM, Micro ATM, Clean Toilets etc are provided at the petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum.