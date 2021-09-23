Dr Jitendra interacts with trainees of ‘Indian School of Business’

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today interacted with trainees of Advanced management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at the “Indian School of Business’ (ISB), Hyderabad/ Mohali.

In his interaction with the students of the programme, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that there has now been realization of advantage of integrated approach, both in training and administration . He said that adopting an integrated approach also helps one in diverse capacity building .

Talking about ‘Mission Karmayogi’ and its aspects, the Union minister said that the mission, brought out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has hi-tech modules which train the officers / students continuously. The Union minister said that in the current regime, many of the prevalent taboos of the past have been done away and new avenues have been thrown open for various sectors like Space, and Atomic Energy and as a result, today India has shown the world how to use atomic energy in development sectors.

The Union Minister cited a number of examples where he emphasized that accessibility to knowledge, due to technology, has now become easier and that has helped professionals as well as sectors grow.

Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) is one of the five Long Term Domestic Programmes (LTDPs) conducted by Training Division, D/o Personnel & Training. The AMPPP conducted at Indian School of Business-Hyderabad/Mohali (ISB-H/M) is partly on-campus and partly at the worksite itself. Unlike the other Long Term Domestic Programmes of this Department, which have full time components of institutional attachment, as well as international exposure (of 2 Weeks duration) embedded in them, the AMPPP was conceptualized as an officer friendly domestic training programme on public policy without any international component.

The programme is open to officers of All India Services (lAS, IPS & IFoS), Central Civil Services (Group ‘A’), faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) and also officers of the State Civil Services (Group ‘A’). The course builds competencies in Public Policy, Economics, Corporate Finance and Global Financial Markets, Technology and Society, Gender & Development, Ethics in Public Policy, and Public-Private Partnership. Five Batches of the program have already been completed and the 6th batch is underway, which is being attended by 14 participants.