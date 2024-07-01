Dr Jitendra Describes Pensioners As Equal Stakeholders In Nation Building

NEW DELHI, July 1 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the special campaign for redressal of the Family Pension Grievances by the Department of Pension and Pensioners welfare (DOPPW) as part of the 100 days action plan of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at National Media Centre here today.

Describing the Pensioners as equal stakeholders in the task of nation building, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that providing them ease for pension disbursal is no charity and senior citizens will play a vital role and contribute positively. Their expertise and experience will add value as they are at the peak of their career with accumulated knowledge and wisdom which can be utilised for development of Nation, hence it our duty to honour their services, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that in the last 10 years PM Narendra Modi has been extremely sensitive and supportive to the initiatives and decisions taken by the department.

The Minister shared that there is a sizable number of citizens above 60 years which cannot be neglected and Pension creates a socio-economic impact, thus empowering them to live with dignity.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the efforts taken by his department said, earlier the divorced daughters were kept away from family pension till they obtained a legal divorce, we have removed this rule. For missing employees, the family had to wait for 7 years which stands removed. Several such bottlenecks have been removed, he said.

The month-long Special Campaign for timely redressal of Family Pension cases, pending on the CPENGRAMS portal will span over 1st July to, 31st July,2024. 1891 family pension related grievances of 46 Departments/ Ministries shortlisted for the Campaign. Underling the impact of this campaign he shared that 25% of 90,000 grievances/ annum registered on CPENGRAMS portal are family pensioners’ grievances. Dr. Singh also mentioned the human angle in grievance redressal and said “We have a human desk to gather feedback after disposal of grievance.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that Delivering Government Services at Doorstep –by DoPPW collaboration with India Post and Payments Bank for Digital Life Certificate campaign is our priority. The Minister informed that in the coming days Bhavishya portal will be integrated with e-HRMS (including amendment in relevant rules).

Highlighting the benefit to women family pensioners, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “it is a positive step towards women empowerment as childless widow, unmarried, divorced daughters to get a huge relief in grievance redressal of family pensions.

Many beneficiaries also shared the experiences and thanked the minister and the government for the proactive approach. The minister also heard suggestions from pensioners and assured them to include them at the earliest.

V Srinivas, Secretary, DoPPW and DARPG; Dr. Nitin Chandra, Secretary, Ex-Service Man Welfare; S.S. Dubey, CGA; Dr. Nitin Agrawal, DG BSF, Shri Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary(Pensions) and Shri Pravin Raghavendra, Deputy MD, Chief Operations officer SBI were present for the launch ceremony.