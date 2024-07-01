Assistant Commissioner Of CGST Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

New Delhi, July 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Commissioner of CGST of the GST Commissionerate in Guwahati for demanding and accepting bribe.

The arrested accused has been identified as M Srinivasa Rao, who was posted as Assistant Commissioner of CGST in the GST Commissionerate in Guwahati.

A case was registered by CBI against said accused on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant was served demand and show cause notices and that he was called several times to the CGST office by the accused. The complainant further alleged that he had carried out civil works for which all the due taxes were paid by him.

The complainant further alleged that on his visit to the CGST office to enquire about the matter, said Assistant Commissioner demanded Rs. two lakh as an undue advantage for passing favourable orders. After negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs. 50,000 as a bribe.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting an undue advantage of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused was arrested by CBI.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at Guwahati and Hyderabad.

An investigation is continuing and further details are awaited. (Agencies)