Dr Jitendra Convenes Meeting Of Udhampur Administration, PRIs

UDHAMPUR, Jun 10 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the government under PM Narendra Modi is steadfast and committed to provide the best services at the doorsteps of people. Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while chairing a review meeting with PRIs and District Administration to review the progress of ongoing developmental works at Udhampur.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the development must reach the last man in the last queue as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised, the District Administration must work in tandem and close coordination with the public representatives so as to ensure effective implementation of the welfare schemes on ground for benefit of the general public.

Dr. Singh directed the officers to remain in touch with the people, pay regular visits and organise camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people are made aware about the benefits of the welfare schemes of the government.

The review meeting was attended by Chairperson DDC Udhampur, Sh. Lal Chand, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Director CSIR-IIIM, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sh. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sh. Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP Udhampur, Dr. Vinod Kumar besides BDCs, DDCs and other officers of district administration.